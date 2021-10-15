Brokerages Expect General Electric (NYSE:GE) Will Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that General Electric (NYSE:GE) will announce $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for General Electric’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.52. General Electric reported earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that General Electric will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $4.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for General Electric.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.16. General Electric had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $18.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 760,463,363 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,984,884,000 after purchasing an additional 78,587,272 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 60,649,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $796,325,000 after acquiring an additional 31,449,248 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,508,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 16,194,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $217,979,000 after purchasing an additional 7,119,217 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in General Electric by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 20,331,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $266,948,000 after buying an additional 7,043,887 shares during the period.

GE stock traded up $1.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.41. The stock had a trading volume of 5,620,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,869,634. General Electric has a one year low of $55.48 and a one year high of $115.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.13. The company has a market capitalization of $114.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.39, a P/E/G ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on General Electric (GE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.