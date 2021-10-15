Brokerages Expect Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $72.62 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) to post sales of $72.62 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Glaukos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $70.00 million to $73.40 million. Glaukos posted sales of $64.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glaukos will report full year sales of $288.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $287.50 million to $288.41 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $270.09 million, with estimates ranging from $249.81 million to $344.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Glaukos.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $78.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.00 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 21.24%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GKOS. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Glaukos from $94.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. William Blair downgraded shares of Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Glaukos from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Glaukos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.89.

Glaukos stock opened at $47.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.49 and a beta of 1.67. Glaukos has a fifty-two week low of $44.37 and a fifty-two week high of $99.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 7.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 6.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 0.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Glaukos by 12.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after buying an additional 9,443 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Glaukos during the second quarter valued at $3,130,000.

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

