Brokerages Expect Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) to Post -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Histogen’s earnings. Histogen posted earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Histogen will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.28) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Histogen.

Get Histogen alerts:

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. Histogen had a negative return on equity of 99.84% and a negative net margin of 1,045.49%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Histogen in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.40 price target for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Histogen in the first quarter worth $55,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Histogen by 582.7% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 73,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 62,716 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Histogen by 1,231.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 858,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 794,242 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Histogen by 569.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 159,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 135,865 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Histogen in the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. 6.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Histogen stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.72. The stock had a trading volume of 294,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,046,972. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.97. Histogen has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $2.41.

About Histogen

Histogen, Inc engages in the development of potential first-in-class restorative therapeutics that ignite the body’s natural process to repair and maintain healthy biological function. It focuses in Human Multipotent Cell Conditioned Media, Human Extracellular Matrix, and Hair Stimulating Complex. The company was founded by Steven J.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Histogen (HSTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Histogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Histogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.