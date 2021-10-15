Brokerages Expect Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) will report ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sprout Social’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Sprout Social posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprout Social will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sprout Social.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $44.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.08 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on SPT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $100.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $112.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

In related news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 3,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.94, for a total transaction of $344,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Collins sold 5,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total transaction of $519,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 178,645 shares of company stock worth $20,237,256. Corporate insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Sprout Social by 224.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Sprout Social by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT opened at $125.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -272.72 and a beta of 1.07. Sprout Social has a 1 year low of $41.23 and a 1 year high of $145.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.30.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

