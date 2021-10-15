Brokerages Expect Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) to Announce -$1.43 EPS

Analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) will announce ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.83). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical posted earnings per share of ($1.13) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of ($6.80) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.73) to ($4.95). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($5.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.62) to ($3.87). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $86.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.88 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 97.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on RARE shares. TheStreet downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $178.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.74 target price for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.78.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $250,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 7,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.65, for a total value of $738,368.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,623,802.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,574 shares of company stock worth $1,540,967 in the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 187,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,898,000 after acquiring an additional 29,799 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 50,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,758,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 72,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after acquiring an additional 7,137 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth about $875,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RARE opened at $81.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.76. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $76.78 and a 52 week high of $179.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 1.83.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

