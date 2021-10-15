Brokers Issue Forecasts for HubSpot, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:HUBS)

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for HubSpot in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Mcdonough now expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of ($1.43) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.44).

Get HubSpot alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $796.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $685.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $690.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $763.48.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $789.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -424.22 and a beta of 1.67. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $283.87 and a 52-week high of $817.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $685.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $588.29.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. HubSpot’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.13, for a total transaction of $6,395,097.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,873 shares in the company, valued at $367,980,688.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $640.00, for a total transaction of $384,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,567 shares of company stock worth $21,130,215 over the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 4,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.