Brokers Offer Predictions for Microchip Technology Incorporated’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Microchip Technology in a report released on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.03. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $82.50 to $87.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $82.50 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $97.50 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.92.

MCHP opened at $72.48 on Friday. Microchip Technology has a one year low of $51.17 and a one year high of $83.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.21 and its 200-day moving average is $84.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 42.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.68.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a $0.437 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 29.86%.

In other news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.83, for a total value of $74,415.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.80, for a total value of $105,045.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

