Brokers Set Expectations for Privia Health Group, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Privia Health Group in a report issued on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Privia Health Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.82) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on PRVA. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

PRVA stock opened at $23.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.24. Privia Health Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.38 and a fifty-two week high of $50.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $225.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.76 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

