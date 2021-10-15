Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) PT Raised to $60.00 at Morgan Stanley

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.96% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.11.

BRO stock opened at $63.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.84. Brown & Brown has a fifty-two week low of $42.72 and a fifty-two week high of $63.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 0.70.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.84 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Brown & Brown will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.98 per share, for a total transaction of $109,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $409,111.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 363.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 413.3% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

