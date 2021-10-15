Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,079,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376,258 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.39% of Brunswick worth $107,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Brunswick during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Brunswick during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Brunswick during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Brunswick by 60.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Brunswick by 598.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BC opened at $99.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Brunswick Co. has a 12-month low of $60.47 and a 12-month high of $117.62.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 38.99%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.43%.

In other Brunswick news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.87.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

