Bryan, Garnier & Co Lowers Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) to Sell

Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) was downgraded by analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NLLSF. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Nel ASA in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nel ASA in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nel ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Nel ASA alerts:

Shares of NLLSF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.70. The company had a trading volume of 31,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,679. Nel ASA has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $4.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.09.

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway, the United States, Denmark, and South Korea. It operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The company produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fast fueling and long range as conventional vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Nel ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nel ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.