Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $49.83

Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $49.83 and last traded at $49.01, with a volume of 91976 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.81.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BMTC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $974.22 million, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.49.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $56.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.53 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 10.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from Bryn Mawr Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Bryn Mawr Bank’s payout ratio is 68.29%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMTC. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,798,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,859,000 after acquiring an additional 216,052 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank in the 1st quarter worth $271,000. 80.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. is engaged in the provision of personal and business banking services. It also offers consumer & commercial loans, equipment leasing, mortgages, insurance and wealth management services, including investment management, trust & estate administration, retirement planning, custody services and tax planning and preparation.

