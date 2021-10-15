BSC Station (BSCS) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.82 Million

BSC Station (CURRENCY:BSCS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 15th. One BSC Station coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000278 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BSC Station has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar. BSC Station has a market capitalization of $6.30 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of BSC Station was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BSC Station alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.75 or 0.00071252 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.43 or 0.00111438 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.16 or 0.00070293 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,395.04 or 0.99981500 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,820.63 or 0.06221873 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002637 BTC.

About BSC Station

BSC Station’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,903,908 coins. BSC Station’s official Twitter account is @bscstation

BSC Station Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSC Station directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BSC Station should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BSC Station using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BSC Station Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BSC Station and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.