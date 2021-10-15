BTC Lite (BTCL) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.00

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. In the last week, BTC Lite has traded down 36.1% against the U.S. dollar. One BTC Lite coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. BTC Lite has a total market capitalization of $33,150.24 and approximately $4.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00044501 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.95 or 0.00214855 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.82 or 0.00094471 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

BTC Lite Coin Profile

BTC Lite is a coin. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 coins. The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BTC Lite’s official Twitter account is @BTCliteofficial . The official message board for BTC Lite is medium.com/@btclite . The official website for BTC Lite is btclite.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTC Lite is a bitcoin improvement built on Ethereum blockchain that inherited most of the robust features of bitcoin. The BTC Lite transactions get confirmed within 1 to 3 minutes combined with low transaction fees and the average block time is 15s. “

Buying and Selling BTC Lite

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTC Lite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BTC Lite using one of the exchanges listed above.

