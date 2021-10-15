BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) Stock Price Down 0.3%

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI)’s stock price was down 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.75 and last traded at $8.78. Approximately 93,555 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 292,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.81.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.58 and a 200 day moving average of $10.92.

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.78 million during the quarter.

In other BurgerFi International news, major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 2,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $25,216.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 95,685 shares of company stock worth $1,068,339 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of BurgerFi International during the second quarter worth approximately $7,625,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BurgerFi International by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 565,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 10,535 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of BurgerFi International by 503.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 245,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 204,791 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of BurgerFi International by 127.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 154,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 86,475 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in BurgerFi International by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 21,321 shares during the last quarter. 27.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BurgerFi International Company Profile (NASDAQ:BFI)

BurgerFi International, Inc engages in the operation of franchised and corporate-owned restaurants. It offers burgers, hotdogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, and wine. The company was founded by John Rosatti in February 2011 and is headquartered in North Palm Beach, FL.

