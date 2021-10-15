BUZZCoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.00 (BUZZ)

BUZZCoin (CURRENCY:BUZZ) traded 71.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. BUZZCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and $1.00 worth of BUZZCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BUZZCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BUZZCoin has traded 64.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 80.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000182 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000029 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 39.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BUZZCoin Coin Profile

BUZZ is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. BUZZCoin’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins. BUZZCoin’s official Twitter account is @BuzzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BUZZCoin is /r/Buzzcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BUZZCoin’s official website is www.buzzcoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “BuzzCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency, it was created in crypto and social circles by bringing a fun new PoS coin to add to existing PoS portfolios. BUZZ is not ideal for small transactions, and it is meant to be used as a commodity or interest bearing account. “

BUZZCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUZZCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BUZZCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BUZZCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

