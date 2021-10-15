Bytecoin (BCN) Achieves Market Cap of $64.90 Million

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 15th. In the last week, Bytecoin has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bytecoin has a market cap of $64.90 million and approximately $98,337.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $276.70 or 0.00450346 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

Bytecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

