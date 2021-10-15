Bytom (BTM) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14.10 Million

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 15th. Bytom has a market capitalization of $83.86 million and approximately $14.10 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bytom has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Bytom coin can now be bought for $0.0521 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bytom alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.12 or 0.00309875 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004634 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000589 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom Profile

Bytom (CRYPTO:BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,705,956,900 coins and its circulating supply is 1,609,151,544 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official website is bytom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Buying and Selling Bytom

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bytom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.