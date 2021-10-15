C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) CEO Sells $7,478,156.00 in Stock

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 163,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $7,478,156.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of AI stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.30. 1,733,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,426,542. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.33. C3.ai, Inc. has a one year low of $42.70 and a one year high of $183.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.80.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $52.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.27 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on C3.ai from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on C3.ai from $167.00 to $96.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $146.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.78.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of C3.ai by 40.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 127.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 102.7% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 3.7% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 39.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.45% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

