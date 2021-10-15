C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) CEO Sells $7,478,156.00 in Stock

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 163,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $7,478,156.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of AI stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.30. 1,733,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,426,542. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.33. C3.ai, Inc. has a one year low of $42.70 and a one year high of $183.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.80.
C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $52.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.27 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of C3.ai by 40.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 127.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 102.7% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 3.7% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 39.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.45% of the company’s stock.
About C3.ai
C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.
