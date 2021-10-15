Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires 6,928,482 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 407.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,628,572 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,928,482 shares during the period. Intel comprises approximately 1.0% of Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.21% of Intel worth $484,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,388,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,519 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its stake in Intel by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 23,305,334 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,491,541,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119,765 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 12,317,475 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $788,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415,095 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Intel by 741.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,591,100 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $228,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164,204 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $54.21. 392,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,549,529. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

