Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Decreases Stake in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its position in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 46.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,395,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,064,400 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.80% of Magna International worth $222,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Magna International in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Magna International by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Magna International by 286.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Magna International by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Magna International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. Institutional investors own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

MGA stock traded up $1.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.53. 57,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,399,910. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Magna International Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.24 and a 52-week high of $104.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.54.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). Magna International had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.71) EPS. Magna International’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Magna International Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.54%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MGA shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Magna International from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Magna International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Edward Jones raised Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Magna International from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Magna International in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.87.

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

