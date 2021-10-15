Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $1.11 Billion Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,984,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,655,800 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada makes up about 2.4% of Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.77% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $1,114,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RY. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 15.7% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,900,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,973,000 after buying an additional 663,627 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,523,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,035,000. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 23.2% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 17,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares during the period. 40.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RY. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 28th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.98.

RY stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.55. The stock had a trading volume of 19,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,530. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.47. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $67.78 and a fifty-two week high of $106.40.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.86 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 18.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a $0.858 dividend. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 58.68%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

