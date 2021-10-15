Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $148.60 Million Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,817,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377,837 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.43% of Otis Worldwide worth $148,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 43.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,981,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640,221 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 374.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,892,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,430,000 after buying an additional 3,072,265 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth $167,464,000. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 26.6% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,834,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,802,000 after buying an additional 1,436,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 54.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,214,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OTIS traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.25. The stock had a trading volume of 20,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,483,436. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.18. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $58.77 and a one year high of $92.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 0.85.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. Research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.44 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.49.

In other Otis Worldwide news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $194,116.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $140,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

