Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $198.40 Million Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 812,222 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 82,431 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.09% of salesforce.com worth $198,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $290.75. 109,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,372,589. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $290.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $284.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.47, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.76, for a total transaction of $1,198,668.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.24, for a total transaction of $5,664,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 789,178 shares of company stock valued at $204,460,681 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.27.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

