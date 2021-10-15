Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $220.08 Million Position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its stake in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 36.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,927,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,772,800 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 4.44% of Stantec worth $220,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 50,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 138,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,173,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stantec during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.89% of the company’s stock.

STN traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.48. 237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,225. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.51 and its 200 day moving average is $46.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Stantec Inc. has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $52.36.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $739.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.16 million. Stantec had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 13.39%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stantec Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1316 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.33%.

STN has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$66.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Stantec to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a C$70.00 price objective on shares of Stantec in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stantec has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.12.

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

