Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $228.58 Million Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 28.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,711,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,841,153 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.83% of Synchrony Financial worth $228,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 147.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SYF. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.19.

Shares of SYF traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.36. 81,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,750,150. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $24.47 and a 52 week high of $52.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.11. The firm has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

