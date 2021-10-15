Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $391.26 Million Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,266,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,175,721 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.45% of Mondelez International worth $391,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $983,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 12,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 56,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after buying an additional 34,512 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 12,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 64,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after buying an additional 8,238 shares during the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $4,924,212.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 399,654 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $24,774,551.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at $995,683.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 640,316 shares of company stock worth $39,732,619 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MDLZ traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.99. 176,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,094,974. The company has a market cap of $83.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $65.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.03 and its 200 day moving average is $61.67.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.05%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.08.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

