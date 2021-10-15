Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Lowers Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,485,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 363,000 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 2.85% of Carlisle Companies worth $284,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Kevin P. Zdimal sold 15,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.37, for a total value of $3,099,007.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,995,933.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott C. Selbach sold 21,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total transaction of $4,275,881.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 161,815 shares of company stock valued at $33,098,099. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.25.

Shares of NYSE CSL traded up $2.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $216.03. 852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,149. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $119.68 and a 1 year high of $215.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $204.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.07. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.18%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

