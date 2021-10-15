Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases 596,166 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,374,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 596,166 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.08% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $369,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.2% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.6% during the first quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.53.

Shares of JPM stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.81. 400,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,601,297. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $160.79 and a 200 day moving average of $157.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $95.24 and a 52-week high of $171.51. The company has a market cap of $492.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.05%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

