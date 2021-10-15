Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Raises Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 96.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,369,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,141,916 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.05% of Bank of America worth $180,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 138.9% in the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,265,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,540,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $23.12 and a 1-year high of $45.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.83.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.92%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.24.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.