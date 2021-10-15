Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Reduces Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,192,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 732,100 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $270,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth $43,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 314.6% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $168.59. 359,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,162,324. The company has a market cap of $458.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $138.43 and a twelve month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $14.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.44.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

