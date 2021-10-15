Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 111,696 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,541,831 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 111,696 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.54% of Electronic Arts worth $221,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EA. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 150.9% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,065 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 5.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,365 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $9,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,124,256 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $691,992,000 after acquiring an additional 138,304 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.48. 34,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,555,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.88. The company has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a PE ratio of 58.50 and a beta of 0.90. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.15 and a 12 month high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

EA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.85.

In related news, EVP Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $365,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,240,607.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $115,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,845 shares of company stock worth $7,062,314. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

