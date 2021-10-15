Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 152,819 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,302,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,819 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 1.99% of Advance Auto Parts worth $267,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAP. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Seeyond lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 12,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth $590,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 197.3% during the 2nd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 28,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after buying an additional 18,982 shares in the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Advance Auto Parts from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.59.

NYSE:AAP traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $216.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,858. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.42. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.59 and a 12-month high of $220.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 47.00%.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $707,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,184,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

