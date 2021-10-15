Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 168,000 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,482,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,000 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 3.70% of Ingredion worth $224,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INGR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 463,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,686,000 after buying an additional 123,165 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 52,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after buying an additional 22,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 899,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,916,000 after buying an additional 27,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

INGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NYSE:INGR traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.20. The stock had a trading volume of 8,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,427. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $68.71 and a twelve month high of $98.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.46. Ingredion had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Ingredion’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.73%.

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

