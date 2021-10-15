Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 229,737 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,062,308 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 229,737 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.07% of Cisco Systems worth $162,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,600,002 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $137,800,000 after acquiring an additional 42,776 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,026,000. Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 75,479 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after buying an additional 26,343 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 699.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,056,821 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $108,257,000 after buying an additional 1,799,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 378,566 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,064,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.90.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $234,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSCO traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $55.36. 214,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,857,232. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $60.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.35. The stock has a market cap of $233.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.21%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

