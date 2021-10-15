Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Trims Stock Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,725,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,531 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 2.29% of Newell Brands worth $267,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,052,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,991,000 after buying an additional 1,287,122 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,961,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,705,000 after purchasing an additional 610,818 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,302,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,241,000 after purchasing an additional 495,964 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,017,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,268,000 after purchasing an additional 312,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,906,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

NWL stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.66. 18,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,553,710. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.37 and its 200 day moving average is $26.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.57 and a 12-month high of $30.10.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.40%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NWL. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Newell Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.30.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

