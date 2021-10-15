California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,855 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Cummins worth $80,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 18.7% during the second quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 172,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,042,000 after buying an additional 27,147 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 6.2% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 6.2% during the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 9,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 13.5% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 56,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,665,000 after buying an additional 6,646 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 10.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,201,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMI has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.31.

CMI stock opened at $238.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.80 and a 52 week high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

