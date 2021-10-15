California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,090,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,408 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.21% of Sysco worth $84,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 61.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,441,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457,144 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth $94,779,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth $83,517,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 529.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,077,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,815,000 after buying an additional 906,141 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth $58,630,000. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sysco alerts:

In related news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $299,713.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 32,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.29, for a total transaction of $2,643,387.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,602 shares of company stock valued at $6,932,109 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.89.

SYY opened at $82.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.42, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.47. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.85 and a fifty-two week high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.56%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.