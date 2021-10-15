California Public Employees Retirement System Has $74.24 Million Stock Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 598,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,241 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.20% of Peloton Interactive worth $74,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,324,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,652,000 after purchasing an additional 312,045 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,256,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106,539 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,376,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,149,000 after purchasing an additional 116,139 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,933,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,858,000 after purchasing an additional 189,081 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,793,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,417,000 after purchasing an additional 702,460 shares during the period. 72.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PTON. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.74.

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $85.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of -122.64 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.48 and a twelve month high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.64 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $54,609.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $3,134,763.12. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 29,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,595.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 331,470 shares of company stock valued at $35,714,402 over the last 90 days. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

