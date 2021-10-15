California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 869,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,922 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.77% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $71,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PNW. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 723,886.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,808,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807,642 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,805,000. ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,419,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,475,000 after acquiring an additional 565,548 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 329.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 611,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,757,000 after acquiring an additional 469,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,045,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,198,000 after acquiring an additional 274,121 shares during the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.48 price objective (down from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.77.

PNW opened at $67.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.12 and a 200-day moving average of $81.01. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $65.20 and a 52 week high of $91.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.39 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

