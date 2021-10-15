California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 16,513 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,720,686 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 16,513 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.20% of Corning worth $70,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW opened at $37.69 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $31.28 and a 52-week high of $46.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.45. The stock has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.06%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.25.

In other news, VP Robert P. France sold 7,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $319,566.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,240.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 7,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $306,628.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,628.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,488 shares of company stock worth $3,926,785. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

