California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 17,160 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,084,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,160 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.61% of W. R. Berkley worth $80,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after buying an additional 47,470 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 126.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,485,000 after purchasing an additional 40,644 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,765,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 126,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,564,000 after buying an additional 20,960 shares in the last quarter. 68.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America raised shares of W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.55.

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $77.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.61 and a fifty-two week high of $82.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.85.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.41%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

