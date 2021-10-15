California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 2,502 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 392,701 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,502 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of First Republic Bank worth $73,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 1.0% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 9.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.1% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 29.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FRC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.42.

NYSE:FRC opened at $210.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $120.03 and a 52-week high of $210.82. The firm has a market cap of $36.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $199.06 and its 200 day moving average is $190.57.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Equities analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.15%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.