California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 8,002 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,002 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.19% of Constellation Brands worth $85,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $132,244,000. HS Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,154,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 32.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,251,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,433,000 after buying an additional 304,690 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,317,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 61.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 635,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,988,000 after acquiring an additional 241,741 shares in the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $220.37 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.63 and a 12-month high of $244.75. The stock has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $214.26 and a 200 day moving average of $225.95.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.33%.

Several research firms have recently commented on STZ. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. HSBC upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners restated a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.25.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.