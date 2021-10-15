California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,272,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 61,524 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.50% of California Water Service Group worth $70,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 640.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other California Water Service Group news, VP Lynne P. Mcghee sold 746 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $47,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lester A. Snow sold 700 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $44,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,696 shares of company stock worth $108,474 over the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CWT opened at $60.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. California Water Service Group has a one year low of $44.26 and a one year high of $65.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.55.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $213.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.00 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 17.22%. Analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.70%.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

