California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,272,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 61,524 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.50% of California Water Service Group worth $70,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in California Water Service Group by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in California Water Service Group by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 66,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 9,566 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC acquired a new position in California Water Service Group during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in California Water Service Group by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in California Water Service Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Lynne P. Mcghee sold 746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $47,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lester A. Snow sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $44,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,696 shares of company stock worth $108,474 over the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CWT stock opened at $60.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. California Water Service Group has a 1 year low of $44.26 and a 1 year high of $65.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 0.13.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.38. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 17.22%. The company had revenue of $213.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.70%.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

