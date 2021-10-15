Callisto Network (CLO) Price Reaches $0.0119

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded down 14.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. One Callisto Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0119 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. Callisto Network has a market cap of $30.55 million and approximately $153,817.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded up 61.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,863.82 or 0.06261717 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.77 or 0.00088767 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 46% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 56.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Callisto Network Coin Profile

CLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network . The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Callisto Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

