Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Shares Down 3.8%

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) shares fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.21 and last traded at $10.23. 408 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 182,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.63.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLMT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

The stock has a market cap of $794.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.75.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $807.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.20 million. Equities analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors own 22.83% of the company’s stock.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

