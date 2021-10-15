Canaccord Genuity Trims The Valens (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) Target Price to C$3.75

The Valens (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VLNCF. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of The Valens from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of The Valens from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of The Valens from C$5.75 to C$5.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

The Valens stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.66. The company had a trading volume of 479,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,834. The Valens has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $3.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.34.

The Valens Company Inc, engages in the development and manufacturing of cannabinoid based products. The company operates through Cannabis Operations and Analytical Testing segments. The Cannabis Operation segment provides extraction, post processing, and white label manufacturing under the standard processing and standard cultivation license issued by Health Canada.

