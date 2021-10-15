Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 698,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 24,991 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.10% of Canadian National Railway worth $73,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,059,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,241,343,000 after buying an additional 3,803,874 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,161,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,284,510,000 after buying an additional 1,494,019 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,673,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,126,260,000 after buying an additional 174,248 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,833,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,155,339,000 after buying an additional 886,859 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,711,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $708,049,000 after buying an additional 124,512 shares during the period. 56.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Desjardins raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Sunday, September 19th. TD Securities raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$158.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.78.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $121.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $98.69 and a fifty-two week high of $128.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.25.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a $0.4827 dividend. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.99%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

